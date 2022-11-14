22nd and Wilmot intersection shut down due to crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.
The incident took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road.
TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route, as the intersection will be closed until further notice.
