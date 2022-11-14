Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

22nd and Wilmot intersection shut down due to crash involving motorcycle

22wilmot.png
Google Maps
22wilmot.png
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:13:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road.

TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route, as the intersection will be closed until further notice.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!