21-year-old assaults Border Patrol agent near Naco, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 21, assaulted a Border Patrol agent near Naco, AZ on Wednesday, January 26.
Marquez was taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint.
A complaint is an accusation. The defendant is innocent until proven guilty.
