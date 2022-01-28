Watch
21-year-old assaults Border Patrol agent near Naco, AZ

Suspect was taken into custody
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 16:20:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 21, assaulted a Border Patrol agent near Naco, AZ on Wednesday, January 26.

Marquez was taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint.

A complaint is an accusation. The defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

----

