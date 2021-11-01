Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2 workers rescued from Scottsdale construction site trench

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic siren.
siren generic daytime
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:14:20-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale.

Authorities say a construction worker accidentally fell down a 25-foot trench around 8 a.m. Monday and another worker then got stuck trying to save the other man. They say the 43-year-old worker who fell in the trench was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and shoulder pain while the worker who jumped in wasn’t injured.

Fire crews from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, and Glendale worked together to help rescue the men. Authorities say crews had to be careful during the rescue operation due to the risk of the trench collapsing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!