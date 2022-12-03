2 dead 2 arrested in shooting at Rudy Garcia Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 18, 2022, around 4 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of a shooting at Rudy Garcia Park located at 5001 South Nogales Highway.

According to TPD when they arrived they found 20-year-old Jorge Santini Baragan with signs of gunshot trauma.

Even with officers attempting to perform life-saving measures on Baragan he died at the scene.

Officers say the Public Safety Communication Department then received a 9-1-1 call about an adult man and juvenile shooting victim that had arrived at Banner University Medical Center (South Campus).

TPD identified the juvenile as Haron Mendivil Arballo and the adult man as 22-year-old Roman Salazar-Solis.

Arballo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives learned that the individuals got into an altercation at the park which lead to the shooting. After the shooting TPD says Arballo and Salazar-Solis left the scene and ended up at the hospital.

Roman Salazar-Solis was arrested and charged with two counts of 1st -Degree Felony Murder and was booked into Pima County Jail and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

As detectives continued their investigation they learned that another juvenile was involved Luis Mario Tello-Fierros.

Officers say on December 1, 2022, they located Tello-Fierros near South Palo Verde Road and East Drexel Road.

Tello-Fierros was booked into Pima County Jail for two counts of First Degree Murder and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.