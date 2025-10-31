19-year-old dies from injuries in hospital after being hit by car in Midtown

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday after being hit by a car near the University of Arizona last weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Peter Wanjohi was attempting to run across Kino Parkway, south of 15th Street, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Avalon, traveling southbound in the middle lane.

Wanjohi was in a marked crosswalk, but attempted to cross Kino against the flow of traffic, the news release said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene. Tucson Police determined he was not impaired at the time.

No civil citations or criminal charges were issued.

The investigation is ongoing.