37-year-old U.S. citizen arrested for smuggling migrants

Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, February 4, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling two migrants.

According to USBP Sonoita Station, agents noticed a damaged SUV driving with a flat tire near the border.

Agents say even with the damage to the car the driver kept driving toward Patagonia, Arizona.

After a period of time, the driver tried to flee by hopping out of the SUV while it was still in motion. USBP says one of the two passengers inside the vehicle was able to stop the moving SUV.

According to agents the 37-year-old woman is a U.S. citizen and faces criminal charges.

