37-year-old U.S. citizen arrested for smuggling migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, February 4, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling two migrants.

According to USBP Sonoita Station, agents noticed a damaged SUV driving with a flat tire near the border.

Agents say even with the damage to the car the driver kept driving toward Patagonia, Arizona.

After a period of time, the driver tried to flee by hopping out of the SUV while it was still in motion. USBP says one of the two passengers inside the vehicle was able to stop the moving SUV.

According to agents the 37-year-old woman is a U.S. citizen and faces criminal charges.

Sonoita Station agents observed a vehicle driving erratically near the border on Sunday. When an agent started following the rented SUV, he observed a flat tire and significant damage. Despite these facts, the female driver continued north towards Patagonia, AZ. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VALm2JP6WW — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 11, 2023