Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old girl dies after crashing car in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:57:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl after crashing her car in a Phoenix intersection. Phoenix police say the incident happened Sunday around 11:15 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

According to investigators, the teen driver failed to stop for a red traffic light while making a left turn. Her car ended up hitting a median and overturning.

The girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. Phoenix firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity. Toxicology tests will determine whether she was impaired.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.