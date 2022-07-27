17-year-old bicyclist dead after crashing into a truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a bicyclist near 22nd Street.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. near East 22nd Street and South Pantano.

A bicyclist and blue 2018 Peterbilt 330 flatbed truck crashed.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene and identified as 17-year-old. His next of kin was notified.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Boehme was riding his electric-powered bicycle westbound in the eastbound bicycle lane of East 22nd Street.

At this time, the flatbed truck was exiting the south side of East 22nd Street when Boehme struck the truck.

The truck driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Officers say the motorist was not impaired.

Boehme was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Detectives added that he rode "the wrong way against traffic," which is the major contributing factor to the collision.

This investigation is still ongoing.

According to the TPD, it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.