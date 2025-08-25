17-year-old accused of stabbing girlfriend on UA campus heads to court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hearing has been set for the teen boy accused of stabbing his girlfriend on the University of Arizona campus last week — both are 17 years old.

The hearing is tentatively set for Sept. 2.

According to the incident report, which KGUN obtained a copy of, the teen boy stabbed his girlfriend. The two teenagers were seen arguing before the boy stabbed the girl multiple times with a kitchen knife. He continued attacking her, despite a witness trying to intervene.

The boy fled the scene, leaving the knife, the report said. He later called 9-1-1 to turn himself in.

The girl had cuts to her face and chest, and had lost a lot of blood. First responders provided life-saving aid until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, also not affiliated with the university, was located and detained after fleeing south of campus, they said. He was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

