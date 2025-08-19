Teen arrested, female injured after University of Arizona stabbing

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)

The University of Arizona Police Department says a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing inside the Main Library.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. and found a 17-year-old female victim, who is not affiliated with the university, with stab wounds, a press release said.

They provided life-saving aid until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, also not affiliated with the university, was located and detained after fleeing south of campus, they said.

Police say has been booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both the victim’s and suspect’s identities are being withheld because they are minors.

The investigation is ongoing, KGUN 9 will have the latest.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has been arrested for an alleged stabbing in the Main Library on the University of Arizona campus.

According to the UA's Campus Incident website, that attack took place at around 2:12 p.m.

The victim was female, according to UAPD. She was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was apprehended off-campus. Neither the victim nor the suspect appear to be students, UAPD said.

Watch UAPD's press conference below:

UAPD talks to KGUN about campus stabbing

UAPD said the investigation is ongoing, but right now, they believe that this was an isolated incident.

The University of Arizona is welcoming about 7,600 students back to campus this week.