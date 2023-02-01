Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

16-year-old arrested for smuggling migrants

Fn6ZJsvXoBUL1Ey.jfif
US Customs and Border Protection
Fn6ZJsvXoBUL1Ey.jfif
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 17:13:37-05

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents arrested a 16-year-old for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle near Benson.

MORE BORDER PATROL STORIES:

The agent found a 16-year-old smuggling three migrants and the four people were then arrested.
"Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles, often through social media," writes Chief Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE