16-year-old arrested for smuggling migrants

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents arrested a 16-year-old for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle near Benson.

MORE BORDER PATROL STORIES:



The agent found a 16-year-old smuggling three migrants and the four people were then arrested.

"Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles, often through social media," writes Chief Modlin.

In Benson, AZ, last Thursday, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle and determined a 16-year-old U.S. citizen was smuggling three migrants. All four individuals were arrested.



Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles, often through social media. pic.twitter.com/xZAEmHb60i — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 1, 2023