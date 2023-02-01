16-year-old arrested for smuggling migrants

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents arrested a 16-year-old for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle near Benson.
The agent found a 16-year-old smuggling three migrants and the four people were then arrested.
"Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles, often through social media," writes Chief Modlin.
In Benson, AZ, last Thursday, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle and determined a 16-year-old U.S. citizen was smuggling three migrants. All four individuals were arrested.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 1, 2023
Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles, often through social media. pic.twitter.com/xZAEmHb60i
