Juveniles arrested for smuggling migrants near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Young smugglers were arrested during two different incidents, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, Jan. 13, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle on State Route 90.

Four Mexican citizens were found being smuggled a 21 and 16-year-old U.S. Citizen.

The 21-year-old driver will be facing criminal smuggling charges while the juvenile will be charged for being in possession of cocaine.

The following day on Jan. 14, a Willcox Station agent stopped a minivan on Interstate 10 near Benson.

Six Mexican citizens were found, along with two more smugglers.

One of the smugglers was 17 years old and was arrested.

