15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jan 29, 2023
BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, January 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.

According to USBP, in Benzon, Arizona Willcox Station agent observed suspected migrants inside an SUV at a gas station.

After talking with the 15-year-old driver agents say the driver tried running away.

