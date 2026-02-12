15,000 calls and counting — Sen. Mark Kelly issues urgent plea in 11th day of Nancy Guthrie search

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly briefly spoke with reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show's Savannah Guthrie, reports ABC News.

VIDEO: Watch Mark Kelly speak about the Guthrie search below:

"They now have over 15,000 phone calls that have come in leads. Some of them have been dead ends. I think the guy in Rio Rico is an example of that. But you can feel how they're, you know, desperate," Kelly said. "We're in 11 days. She's elderly. She has health problems. You know, Gabby and I, you know, we live there in Tucson. We live, you know, pretty, pretty close by, probably about five miles away. And we're, you know, praying for you know, for savannah's Mom, for Nancy."

Kelly was asked if he had a message to his constituents.

"If you think you have something that might be of interest, don't dismiss it. Reach out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI or the Tucson Police reach out to somebody share the information let law enforcement, decide if it's a worthwhile lead," Kelly said.

