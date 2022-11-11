106 new citizens celebrate naturalization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming a U.S. citizen is a lengthy, costly process. Today over 100 people celebrated this accomplishment.

One of those people was Marco Armenta. He made sacrifices for many years for his family.

“It was a struggle, you know. No papers, no social, you know, get whatever job. Roofing, landscaping, I did janitorial services for a long time,” he said.

His wife told me one of his priorities was putting his kids through college.

“He always makes it possible to put school first, or their dreams first,” said Karla Armenta.

Marco Armenta came to the United States in 1995 at 15-years-old from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He became a permanent resident in 2012, and is finally celebrating becoming a U.S. citizen.

He told me about the battles he faced. His whole family, at one point, had to consider moving to Mexico.

“I was just worried at that time to know that I had to possibly start school in Mexico,” said his daughter, Haley Armenta.

But now Armenta, and many others, were able to celebrate this victory during today’s citizenship ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Mayor Regina Romero shared her respect for their journey. “You make all of us so very very proud,” she said.

Then the crowd was invited up to speak on their own, or their loved ones, accomplishments. Haley Armenta got up to speak about her father Marco.

“I’m so proud of you,” she said.

She told me she’s thankful her father has worked hard to put her through college.

“If I’m doing something good, and I’m making them proud, that’s all I strive for is to do that. And being able to know these challenges, these obstacles, will later on be something to look back on. Like, ‘Wow, we were able to overcome this obstacle and it will be a blessing to us and future generations as well,” she said.