1 person suffers serious injuries in two-vehicle crash on Ajo near Randolph

PCSD is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Ajo at Randokph Saturday.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-26 12:25:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash near the south side Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Ajo Way at Randolph Boulevard -- where one adult man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to PCSD.

Eastbound Ajo from Country Club to Randolph will be blocked until further notice for investigation.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN for further updates.

