1 person suffers serious injuries in two-vehicle crash on Ajo near Randolph

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash near the south side Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Ajo Way at Randolph Boulevard -- where one adult man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to PCSD.

Eastbound Ajo from Country Club to Randolph will be blocked until further notice for investigation.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 26, 2020

