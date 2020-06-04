1,400+ Arizona National Guard troops deployed across state to quell protests

PHOENIX — Arizona's top military official says more than 1,400 National Guard troops have been deployed across the state.

Major General Michael McGuire, who heads the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, said in a news conference Thursday the figure doesn't include the more than 800 Arizona National Guard troops already deployed to assist with efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can tell you that never in the history of the National Guard since 9/11 have we deployed as many people forward into a foreign nation as we have deployed in the last 12 weeks here in the great state of Arizona," McGuire said.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported the Arizona National Guard had deployed 900 troops to protests across the state. In Thursday's news conference, McGuire said the number was at only 120 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she would not ask for National Guard troops in Tucson to help control protests, calling the move "excessive."

