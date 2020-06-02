Menu

Mayor Romero will not request National Guard in Tucson

The mayor is calling for "systemic reform and meaningful policy change"
Regina Romero calls for peaceful protests Saturday after a tense night in downtown Tucson.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 17:42:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mayor Regina Romero says she won't call the National Guard into Tucson to control protests.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Romero called the move "excessive," and says it "sends the wrong message to our community."

"What we need is systemic reform and meaningful policy change, not militarization," the tweet said.

Romero also called President Donald Trump's response to the protests "inflammatory and counter-productive."

It is very alarming that he is more focused on ensuring individuals are allowed to carry weapons than upholding the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd.

— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 2, 2020

