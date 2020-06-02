Mayor Romero will not request National Guard in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mayor Regina Romero says she won't call the National Guard into Tucson to control protests.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Romero called the move "excessive," and says it "sends the wrong message to our community."

"What we need is systemic reform and meaningful policy change, not militarization," the tweet said.

Romero also called President Donald Trump's response to the protests "inflammatory and counter-productive."

.@realDonaldTrump's remarks yesterday were inflammatory and counter-productive.

It is very alarming that he is more focused on ensuring individuals are allowed to carry weapons than upholding the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd.

— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 2, 2020