SOON: Gov. Ducey to provide update on COVID-19 in Arizona

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 04, 2020
PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is will address the media Thursday with an update on COVID-19 in Arizona.

The governor is expected to speak at 2:00 p.m. in Phoenix.

This is also the first press conference since Ducey implemented a statewide 8 p.m. curfew following protests across the state in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.

The executive order is set to expire on Monday, Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m. unless further extended.

Catch the full media briefing on the KGUN9 Facebook page and on our website.

