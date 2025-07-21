Maricopa County officials confirm first West Nile death of the year

Maricopa County health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus death of the season.
The victim is said to be an "older adult with underlying health conditions," health officials say.
Seventeen human cases of West Nile, which is typically spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, have been confirmed this year in Maricopa County.
Here's more information about West Nile from the county:
"Most people infected don’t show symptoms, but about 1 in 5 may develop a flu-like illness with fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases—about 1 in 150—the virus can cause severe complications like encephalitis or meningitis, which may lead to paralysis, long-term disability, or death. Older adults, people with underlying health conditions, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness."
Here are tips on how to avoid mosquitoes:
- Avoid mosquito bites day and night
- Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or other EPA-registered repellants according to the product label on exposed skin and clothing
- Drain and remove containers that hold water from around your home where mosquitoes can breed, such as plastic covers, buckets, old tires, plant trays, pet bowls, toys, and boats
- Scrape the sides of the dish or inside potted plants where mosquitoes lay their eggs
- Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, no holes, and remain closed
- If it’s not too hot, wear lightweight clothing that covers your arms and legs
- Ensure that swimming pools and decorative water features are properly maintained
- For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses in Maricopa County, go to maricopa.gov/FightTheBite