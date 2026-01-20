8-year-old Arizona girl breaks powerlifting records

PHOENIX — Most 8-year-olds spend their free time on playgrounds, but Arabella Costello prefers the weight room.

The Arizona elementary student has already broken two state powerlifting records in her age group and isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Arabella holds Arizona powerlifting records in the squat and bench press for her age division. Next, she's targeting the deadlift record of about 130 pounds — more than double her body weight.

Provided by family

"I want to be strong like her," Arabella said, referring to her mother, Angela.

The young powerlifter's journey began by accident. Angela Costello needed to bring her daughter to the 1BigImpact gym one day when she couldn't find someone to watch Arabella.

"I didn't have a babysitter one day, and she didn't have school. My husband was at work, and I asked Jonathan if I can bring her in, and he said, 'yeah, she can sit on the couch and watch her tablet,'" Angela said.

Instead of sitting quietly, Arabella started copying her mother's movements and begging to get under the barbell herself.

Now, Arabella trains regularly at 1BigImpact with her Mom's coach, Jonathan Allsopp, alongside her mother.

In fact, she regularly asks to go to the gym at 5 a.m. to lift weights.

"What 8-year-old asks to go to the gym at 5 a.m. to lift?" Angela said.

Lifting in memory of Jacob

For the Costello family, powerlifting represents more than breaking records. They lift to honor Jacob Costello, Angela's son, who took his life at age 16 about seven years ago.

She says she fell into a deep depression for years and was not focusing on her physical or mental health, so she reached for personal training.

In less than two years, she has lost approximately 100 pounds and has progressed from struggling to squat the barbell to putting 160 pounds on her back.

"A lot of people tell me I'm strong because I've been through a lot... but in here I feel strong," Angela said.

Arabella was less than a year old when Jacob died, but both mother and daughter use powerlifting to stay mentally and physically healthy in Jacob's memory.

"I know I have my brother with me," Arabella said.

Safety considerations addressed

Angela says she gets asked all the time whether Arabella's doctor is aware and supportive of her powerlifting activities.

"Her doctor's fine with it. I'm fine with it. I know I trust Jonathan. He's not going to put her in any danger. He's not going to let her hurt herself," Angela said.

USA Powerlifting allows children as young as 8 to compete, and the American Academy of Pediatrics states that supervised strength training can be safe for kids 8 and older.

The lessons Arabella learns at the gym and from her mother will stay with her long after the weights are put away.

