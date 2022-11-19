Sierra Vista Mayor-elect says he’ll serve all SV residents

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new year will bring Sierra Vista a new mayor. He’s the first African American elected as a mayor in Cochise County, but Mayor Elect Clea McCaa wants to look past race and service everyone in Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista is about to have its first new mayor in 11 years. Clea McCaa will bring a wide range of experience to leading this city.

He says, “I want to make sure that the citizens and the businesses know that I'm their representative at the table.”

With a father in the Army, Clea McCaa lived in lots of places. He says he was a ninth grader freshly arrived at Buena High School when he decided Sierra Vista was home.

“I love the community, met my wife here. We raised children here. My mom and my sister still live here. Our churches here that my dad founded and we took over. And this is just home. I love this town. This town has given us so much opportunity.”

The experience base that brings him to the Mayor’s position includes 30 years in the Army, retiring as a Colonel, serving as a church pastor, owning two businesses and founding a social service organization that brings mental health treatment to people on probation.

As for his status as the first African American elected mayor in Cochise County:

“That's incidental because I'm for the people. I don’t care about your race, color, creed. Yes, I do take it that I’m the first African American mayor, elected here in Cochise County, Sierra Vista. But race, creed has no…. I work for the people of Sierra Vista.”

The work he sees ahead includes, better, smoother streets for Sierra Vista, stronger jobs and business development and strong support for first responders.

He says as Mayor, he’ll continue his commitment to a key part of his campaign: walking parts of Sierra Vista every Wednesday to meet and learn from residents and business owners and use what he learns to build a better Sierra Vista.

He says, “We want to be sure everyone knows Sierra Vista is the greatest city on this Earth.”

