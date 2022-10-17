New poll shows gubernatorial race will be a tight one

PHOENIX — A new poll is showing Kari Lake holds a narrow lead over Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race.

OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) questioned 674 likely voters last week.

The results of the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP), through OHPI, shows Republican candidate Lake sits at 47%, Democratic candidate Hobbs at 44%, and that three-point difference is within the margin of error.

This poll indicates the race is dead even when it comes to Hispanic voters, which is a big change from prior Arizona elections.

“This election, I think, is one of the most important elections in the state of Arizona,” said voter Earl Wilcox.

Wilcox tells us, for him, the gubernatorial race is among the most important ones in Arizona…

“I’m going to be voting this year for Katie Hobbs,” he said.

Wilcox feels Hobbs understands the Hispanic community, will elevate their voice in Arizona, and… “She has vast experience in terms of how [the] government works. And number two, I think Katie brings a lot of stability to the state and to the office.”

Though other voters disagree.

“I’m hoping for a super majority of MAGA Republicans,” one voter told ABC15.

This voter says Kari Lake is the way to go for Arizona.

“For Arizona, I don’t feel comfortable with abortions,” he added.

This voter also agrees with Lakes’s approach to other key issues, including immigration.

“We’re seeing in the most recent poll what we would expect to see in Arizona. The race is close,” said ABC15 Elections Analyst Garrett Archer.

Archer says this split in opinions of candidates isn't surprising.

“If we look at elections in Arizona going back to 2016, there’s been a surge to the left in some suburban demographics. Women, moderates, independents,” said Archer.

Archer says what is surprising is that this list no longer includes Hispanics.

“Now we’re seeing a shift to the right of Hispanics. This is a very concerning thing for democrats,” Archer said. Adding, even though Democrats have gained votes in these other groups… “If they lose Hispanics, they’re again in a situation again where it’s difficult for them to win anything in Arizona."

If you want to vote early, you have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to request a ballot by mail to vote in the General Election.

The Secretary of State recommends mailing in your early ballots by Tuesday, November 1.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 8.