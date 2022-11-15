Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 General Election

Actions

Katie Hobbs is Arizona's new governor

Katie Hobbs beat out Kari Lake
"This race is not about democrats or republicans. It's a choice between sanity and chaos, and how we want our state to be governed moving into the future. If we want someone who is focused on making headlines for all the wrong reasons, like declaring a border invasion, or putting cameras in our classrooms, or allowing Arizonans to own rocket launchers...or somebody is focused on bringing people together to solve our most urgent problems," Katie Hobbs told KGUN 9."
Posted at 7:31 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 21:31:56-05

PHOENIX (KGUN) — After nearly a week of waiting for ballots to get counted, AP says Katie Hobbs has earned enough votes to become Arizona's governor for the next four years.

In a statewide race that grabbed national headlines both before and since Election Day, many Arizonans have eagerly awaited daily ballot updates since Tues. Nov. 8—particularly from Maricopa and Pima Counties.

Hobbs held a steady but narrow lead in the totals from the onset.

Throughout the week, the blue-leaning Pima County ballots would often indicate a lead for Democratic candidate Hobbs, current Secretary of State, only to have that lead diminished time and again with ballot reports from the red-leaning Maricopa County.

In the end, the math worked out in Hobbs favor, with AP calling the race.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Katie Hobbs overpowered Kari Lake in polling for most of the general election.

However, polls show the gap began narrowing around the middle of August.

Arizona Governor Election Polls Katie Hobbs Kari Lake.jpg

That continued up until Tuesday, Oct. 11 when Lake eventually surpassed Hobbs.

Since Tuesday, Oct. 25, FiveThirtyEight's collected data reveals Lake has held a steady lead.

Arizona Governor Election Polls Katie Hobbs Kari Lake.jpg

Before Election night was over on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hobbs told KGUN 9, "We have seen the first results come in and we are feeling good about what we're seeing. That's because of all of the hard work that everyone in this room has put in!"

Lake too took the stage on Election night, confident in an eventual victory.

YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE

Get more results from the 2022 General Election. Results will display after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and will continuously update as new data is released.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information

ELECTION RESULTS Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Marc Victor Candidate Profile: Raul Grijalva Candidate Profile: Luis Pozzolo Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani Candidate Profile: Kimberly Yee Candidate Profile: Martin Quezada

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election