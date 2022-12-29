Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideRegional NewsPolitical News2022 AZ General Election

Actions

Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit

Asks AZ Court of Appeals to overturn affirmation of Hobbs' win.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 20:07:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kari lake has filed an appeal for her election lawsuit.

In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.

At the conclusion of her lawsuit alleging that election fraud cost her a victory at the polls, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson reaffirmed Katie Hobbs' victory in the race for governor, and ordered Lake pay $33,000 in attorneys' fees to Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs asked the judge to sanction lake for bringing a frivolous case, but he chose not to saying while her claims did not hold up in court, they were not baseless.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information

Post-Election Procedures ELECTION RESULTS Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election