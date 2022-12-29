Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kari lake has filed an appeal for her election lawsuit.

In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.

At the conclusion of her lawsuit alleging that election fraud cost her a victory at the polls, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson reaffirmed Katie Hobbs' victory in the race for governor, and ordered Lake pay $33,000 in attorneys' fees to Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs asked the judge to sanction lake for bringing a frivolous case, but he chose not to saying while her claims did not hold up in court, they were not baseless.

