Secretary of State's Office, Maricopa County seek sanctions on Lake, her lawyers after court ruling Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office and Maricopa County want a judge to sanction Kari Lake and her lawyers after the suit they filed was tossed out over the weekend.

The two parties filed the motion in court Monday.

Monday is also the deadline for Lake and her team to appeal the ruling released on Saturday.

In the ruling, the court confirmed the election results that Katie Hobbs will be Arizona's next governor.

Lake's team has not officially filed an appeal, but on Twitter, she said she would.

My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 24, 2022

