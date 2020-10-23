Menu

Tucson Police pulled from poll sites over intimidation fears

Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 23, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Police Department has announced officers will no longer provide security at early voting sites after the city received complaints about police presence and concerns over voter intimidation.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez was notified Tuesday by the company that handles off-duty officer management that the city instructed the company to withdraw the officers. Rodriguez said she hired them after receiving safety complaints from poll workers.

Mayor Regina Romero said the decision was made after several organizations called the police presence “intimidating.” The Tucson Police Department said it will instead have officers roving the area to respond to any disturbances.

