Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical NewsElections National

Actions

REPORT: Michigan Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

items.[0].image.alt
REPORT: Michigan Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-07 21:16:17-04

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats tell The Associated Press.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday. It's his first confirmed in-person meeting with a potential pick.

Whitmer, the first-term governor of a battleground state, has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!