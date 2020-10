TUCSON, Ariz. — President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Tucson next week.

The President will give remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' event on Monday, October 5 at Tucson International Airport.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. and the rally starts at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have to register to attend. All tickets are on a first come first serve basis. To register, click here.