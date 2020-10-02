President Donald Trump, first lady experiencing 'mild' symptoms of COVID-19

The Associated Press reported Friday that President Donald Trump was experiencing "mild" symptoms of COVID-19 Friday after confirming that he had contracted the virus.

The New York Times confirmed the AP's reporting on Friday, saying one White House official described Trump's symptoms as "cold-like." Another White House official told the Times that Trump seemed "lethargic" while at a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

In a gaggle with reporters on Friday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the president was in "good spirits" and was feeling energetic following his diagnosis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Trump was in "good spirits" following a phone call with the president on Friday.

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

First lady Melania Trump tweeted Friday morning that she was also experiencing "mild" symptoms but "overall feeling good."

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The reports come as several cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence, tested negative for the virus on Friday morning. Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reported Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday, will receive a COVID-19 test on Friday.

Trump's positive test throws another wrench into an already-chaotic election cycle. The president was forced to cancel several campaign events on Friday, and a potential quarantine could keep him off the trail for several weeks. The CDC says that for those with confirmed coronavirus cases, isolation is necessary for 10 to 20 days.

As of Friday, there were 32 days remaining ahead of the 2020 election on Nov. 3.

This story is breaking and will be updated.