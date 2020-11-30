Mark Kelly to be sworn into Senate Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sen. elect Mark Kelly will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday, Dec. 2, a Kelly campaign spokeswoman told KGUN9.

Kelly, a Democrat who defeated incumbent Republican Martha McSally, in a special election for the seat once held by John McCain, will serve the rest of the term, through 2022.

Kelly will join fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema as Arizona's representatives in the U.S. Senate.

Kelly served in the Navy for 25 years, including 10 years as an astronaut with NASA. He's also married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and has helped her push for gun control reforms throughout the country. Kelly said he wants to address climate change and rebuild the post-COVID economy with jobs that look towards the future.

