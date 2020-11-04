Democrat Kelly tops Republican McSally for Arizona Senate seat

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona voters chose Democrat Mark Kelly in a special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by John McCain, the Associated Press projects.

Kelly leads the race by about 140,000 votes with 53% Wednesday morning, compared to McSally's 47%.

Concluding a contentious campaign, Arizona voters made their decision. Polling showed Kelly with a significant lead throughout much of the race.

McCain died in 2018, and John Kyl took over the seat from September until December of that year, when Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the seat after she lost another race for the Senate to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. Kelly, a retired astronaut, will hold the seat through 2023.

Kelly served in the Navy for 25 years, including 10 years as an astronaut with NASA. He's also married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and has helped her push for gun control reforms throughout the country. Kelly said he wants to address climate change and rebuild the post-COVID economy with jobs that look towards the future.

McSally retired from the Air Force as a Colonel and was the first American woman to fly in combat and commanded an A-10 squadron. She says the qualities she learned in the service help her in the Senate. She lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 Senate race for the seat held previously by Republican Jeff Flake.