Kirkpatrick hangs on to House seat in Arizona CD2 race

TUCSON, Ariz. — Voters have re-elected Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district includes Cochise County, as well as much of the Tucson metro area. Kirkpatrick defeated Republican Brandon Martin in the race.

Representative Kirkpatrick’s stance on the economy, as stated on her website, is “...significantly driven by our small businesses. I have a record of supporting legislation that offers tax credits for small businesses who hire new employees and provide health care. I believe we must stop giving tax breaks to large corporations that move our American jobs overseas.”

Martin faced an uphill battle in the effort to unseat Kirkpatrick, who has held the seat since 2019. She also served stints in the U.S. Congress from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.

In January, Kirkpatrick took time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence following a serious fall. In 2016, she lost to John McCain in a Senate race.

