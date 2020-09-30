Kirkpatrick faces challenge from Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

TUCSON, Ariz. — Running for the United States House of Representatives in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District are incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican Brandon Martin.

Martin has lived in southern Arizona since 2006 when he settled down after serving in Afghanistan. Having been endorsed by President Donald Trump mid-September, one of his key stances is getting the economy back on track.

“Brandon Martin -- you have my complete endorsement, you know? Complete and total, as I say,” said President Trump.

“President Trump created one of the greatest economies that we've ever seen, and I want to get that rolling because that helps everybody out. So, we have the low taxes keep government out of my life and we can do better for ourselves, and I want to continue that. So it was an honor to receive that endorsement. And I just want to make sure that we do the best for Southern Arizona, that we can,” said Martin.

Representative Kirkpatrick’s stance on the economy, as stated on a part of her website, “Our economic success is significantly driven by our small businesses. I have a record of supporting legislation that offers tax credits for small businesses who hire new employees and provide health care. I believe we must stop giving tax breaks to large corporations that move our American jobs overseas.”

Continuing with Rep. Kirkpatrick, on border security she said, “The borderlands are in our backyard and I have worked hard to understand the complexity of our current border and immigration situation…. We must increase the number of immigration judges, so we can more efficiently process asylum seekers and immigration claims. The strategy to stopping illegal immigration is not detention centers, it requires the federal government to come together and build an application process that is thorough and efficient. We must stop the separation of families at the border, provide humane conditions, and reverse this administration’s policies that are inconsistent with American values.”

Martin explained how he believes immigration into the U.S. is a good thing, but it must be done legally. He said illegal immigration puts everyone, those coming across the border and those here at home, at risk.

“We are the border here in Southern Arizona. We have to make sure that we have a secure border because I live down in Cochise County and we see the effects of the illegal immigration coming across firsthand. So we have to make sure that we keep the drugs out, the human trafficking, we stop that,” said Martin.

Rep. Kirkpatrick has been District 2’s congresswoman since 2018. Her website also has her stances on defense, the environment and healthcare. But Martin said, he’s ready to take the seat; also passionate about national defense, the 2nd amendment, and having a pro-life stance.

“Well, a vote for me means individual Liberty and personal responsibility. I believe that a lot of the issues that we see going on around the country right now, The social issues are things that belong here at home at the local level. I don't think most of them are a function of the federal government,” said Martin.

KGUN9 attempted several times to get a hold of Rep. Kirkpatrick for an in-person or zoom interview. She didn’t not respond to any of our messages.