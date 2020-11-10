Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

International observers see no fraud in US vote

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
An election worker in New Haven, Connecticut, has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a dozen other workers being quarantined. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
International observers see no fraud in US vote
Posted at 9:13 PM, Nov 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-09 23:42:19-05

International observers from the Organization of American States say they saw no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.

The delegation included 28 experts and observers from 13 countries who observed the election process in in Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and the District of Columbia. COVID-19 prevented a broader coalition of experts.

The OAS says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country’s mail-in ballots were a secure system.

The report says the OAS supports “the right of all contesting parties in an election, to seek redress before the competent legal authorities when they believe they have been wronged.”

“It is critical however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media,” the OAS says.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7