Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Tenally/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The United States Supreme Court is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-19 19:41:28-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.

The justices divided 4-4 Monday, an outcome that upholds a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed election officials to receive and count ballots until Nov. 6, even if they don't have a clear postmark.

According to the Associated Press, Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, rejected Pennsylvania Republicans’ call for the court to block the state court ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas wanted the state to stop accepting absentee ballots on Nov. 3, the AP reported.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump's campaign, have opposed such an extension, arguing that it violates a federal law that sets Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November and that such a decision constitutionally belongs to lawmakers, not the courts.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.