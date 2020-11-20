Menu

Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-19 19:26:14-05

ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Gabriel Sterling released the information to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify the results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.

Once the results are certified, the losing campaign can request a recount.

