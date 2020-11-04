Menu

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection in New York's 14th congressional district

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally organized by Women's March NYC at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, AOC won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 13:18:27-05

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her first bid for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in New York's 14th congressional district.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican John C. Cummings and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera of the Serve America Movement party.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:08 p.m. ET.

Supporters never considered the race to be competitive, yet Ocasio-Cortez and Cummings both fundraised aggressively.

According to the New York Times, Cummings raised roughly $9.6 million. Which, according to Open Secrets, a research group that tracks money in politics, made the race the second most expensive House race in the country.

According to campaigns' fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million throughout the campaign. Caruso-Cabrera raised more than $3.3 million.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, known as the Squad, were also reelected, USA Today reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

