Dem. Rex Scott leads in race for Pima County Supervisors Dist. 1

Winner will replace retiring Supervisor Ally Miller
Steve Spain and Rex Scott campaigns
Republican Steve Spain and Democrat Rex Scott will face off in District 1 of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Posted at 11:39 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 01:39:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The vote count continues in the race to replace Ally Miller on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

According to election night totals, Democrat Rex Scott leads the race with 60,697 votes, or 54%. Republican Steve Spain is just behind with 46%.

Scott, a former public school teacher and administrator in Pima County, would flip the board seat from red to blue. Spain, a Republican, is a former businessman and writer in Tucson.

The seat for District 1 opened up late last year when Republican Ally Miller announced she would not seek re-election to the board. She was first elected to the board in 2012.

District 1 includes much of northern Pima County, including Oro Valley and Marana.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

