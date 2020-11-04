Dem. Rex Scott leads in race for Pima County Supervisors Dist. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. — The vote count continues in the race to replace Ally Miller on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

According to election night totals, Democrat Rex Scott leads the race with 60,697 votes, or 54%. Republican Steve Spain is just behind with 46%.

Scott, a former public school teacher and administrator in Pima County, would flip the board seat from red to blue. Spain, a Republican, is a former businessman and writer in Tucson.

RELATED: Pima County District 1 Supervisor : Meet the candidates

The seat for District 1 opened up late last year when Republican Ally Miller announced she would not seek re-election to the board. She was first elected to the board in 2012.

District 1 includes much of northern Pima County, including Oro Valley and Marana.