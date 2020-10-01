Pima County District 1 Supervisor : Meet the candidates

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The seat for Pima County District 1 Supervisor has not been vacated for the last eight years.

Incumbent Supervisor Ally Miller is not seeking re-election.

The two candidates hoping to take that spot are republican candidate Steve Spain and democratic candidate Rex Scott.

Spain is a Tucson native, and a University of Arizona alum.

“Make us come back safely but swiftly and stronger than we were before. That’s going to be my main focus,” Spain told KGUN9.

Scott has been a Pima County resident for nearly 30 years and served as a school administrator for 19 years.

“My highest priority is to deal with the rest of this pandemic and the recovery from it,” said Scott.

Two candidates. One goal: to better Pima County.

Here’s how they plan to do it.

“Going deep into the contracts, looking at what we’re actually signing off on, and making sure that it makes sense for the county. That it makes sense for all of us,” said Spain.

“Ensure that all of the services and supports that county residents rely upon are provided with the highest level of equity, attention to customer service, and respect for the tax dollars,” Scott told KGUN9.

Here are their thoughts on how Pima County is handling the pandemic.

“This is a public health crisis and so we should be listening to public health experts and I think the county did a good job on that respect,” said Scott.

Spain disagrees.

“We should be following a little bit more closely what the state is doing instead of going off on our own. It’s created too much havoc. It’s created too many conflicting requirements,” he added.

They both say they feel the county imposed regulations on businesses too soon, forcing some to shut down.

When it comes to tackling crime, they agree funding the Pima County Sheriff’s department is key.

As far as infrastructure, they both say fixing roads would take priority.

Here’s what they say about County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s position.

“If Administrator Huckleberry can’t do what that contract requires and can’t do it for a reasonable salary instead of what we pay him now, then it;s time for him to either look for a new job or retire,” said Spain.

“I would take a look at whatever annual performance review is done for the County Administrator if I was elected to be county supervisor and I would make my judgement then,” Scott told KGUN9.

Election day is around the corner. Both candidates encourage folks to go out and vote.

Election day is Nov. 3

Registration deadlines:

Online: Oct. 5

By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Absentee ballot deadlines:

Request: Oct. 23

Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 7:00 p.m.

Early voting:

Oct. 7 - Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live

