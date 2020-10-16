Mayor Romero urges Trump to heed COVID-19 restrictions at Tucson rally

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero Friday is urging President Donald Trump's campaign to heed COVID-19 protocols at his upcoming rally in Tucson.

The mayor wrote a letter to the president reminding his campaign of the ordinances in effect in Tucson that aim to limit the spread of COVID-19.

I sent the below letter to President Trump to remind him of the local ordinances in place to protect public health ahead of his #Tucson visit. pic.twitter.com/xkfpQg4l1d — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) October 16, 2020

"Both the City of Tucson and Pima County have enacted local ordinances that require the wearing of a face covering in public when continuous social distancing is difficult to maintain, with exceptions for those with health conditions and younger children, among other groups," Romero's letter says.

The Trump campaign has said it will hand out masks at Monday's event at Tucson International Airport, but didn't say if or how they plan to enforce their use.

"It would be deeply unfortunate if one gathering jeopardized all of the progress we have made thus far," Romero says in the letter.

At least one of President Trump's recent campaign rallies has been linked to an outbreak, with at least nine cases stemming from a campaign gathering in Minnesota.