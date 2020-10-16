Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

President Trump to hold rally in Tucson Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: Susan Walsh/AP
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 20:09:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Tucson Monday afternoon, his campaign announced Thursday.

The rally will be at 3 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport.

The announcement comes after the president had to cancel a rally in Tucson earlier this month after his COVID-19 diagnosis. The president resumed campaign rallies eight days after testing positive for the virus.

President Trump is also stopping at Prescott Regional Airport Monday at noon before making his way to Tucson. On Sunday, he'll also hold a rally in Carson City, Nevada.

The campaign says attendees of all the president's rallies will be given temperature checks, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer. The campaign announcement didn't say whether a mask mandate will be enforced at the rally.

Doors open at 12 p.m., the campaign said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.