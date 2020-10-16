President Trump to hold rally in Tucson Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Tucson Monday afternoon, his campaign announced Thursday.

The rally will be at 3 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport.

The announcement comes after the president had to cancel a rally in Tucson earlier this month after his COVID-19 diagnosis. The president resumed campaign rallies eight days after testing positive for the virus.

President Trump is also stopping at Prescott Regional Airport Monday at noon before making his way to Tucson. On Sunday, he'll also hold a rally in Carson City, Nevada.

The campaign says attendees of all the president's rallies will be given temperature checks, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer. The campaign announcement didn't say whether a mask mandate will be enforced at the rally.

Doors open at 12 p.m., the campaign said.