Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical NewsElections National

Actions

California rejected 100K mail-in ballots because of mistakes

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING MONDAY JULY 13, 2020-FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, mail-in ballots are placed in bins to be processed after arriving at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, Calif. Over 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by election officials in California’s March presidential primary, highlighting a glaring gap in the effort to ensure every vote is counted as a national dispute rages over the integrity of vote-by-mail elections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California rejected 100K mail-in ballots because of mistakes
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 10:42:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom calls mail-in voting safe and secure, but it's not perfect.

More than 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by election officials in the state's March presidential primary.

The six-figure tally highlights the big gap in the state's effort to ensure every vote is counted, as Democrats and Republicans argue over the integrity of vote-by-mail elections.

State data obtained by The Associated Press shows 102,428 mail-in ballots were disqualified in 58 counties, mostly because they arrived too late.

Also, nearly 28,000 were canceled because they either didn't have a signature, or the signature didn't match the one on record for the voter.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.