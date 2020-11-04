Board of Supervisors: Adelita Grijalva holds lead in District 5 race

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democratic candidate Adelita Grijalva is leading Republican Fernando Gonzales in votes for the District 5 seat, according to numbers released Tuesday night.

The race was to fill the seat once held by Richard Elias, who died in March at age 61.

The seat is currently occupied by Betty Villegas, who was appointed to serve the rest of Elias's term.

Democrat Adelita Grijalva sought to claim the seat once filled by her father, Congressman Raul Grijalva. Republican Fernando Gonzales was seen as a longshot in the traditionally Democratic Party controlled-district.

One of the positions Grijalva advocated was conserving the area's natural resources.