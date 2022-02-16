Police arrest 3 in fight involving several students at Rincon High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested three students at a fight at Rincon High School Wednesday.
According to a message principal Alissa Welch sent to parents, several students were involved in the incident at the school, at 421 N. Arcadia Ave.
Unfortunately, during lunch today we had several students involved in an altercation that required TUSD School Safety and Tucson Police Department to come to Rincon High School. The students were quickly detained and the issue was managed. All staff and students are safe and classes have returned to their normal schedule.
TUSD School Safety will remain on campus for the rest of today.
Thank you
Alissa Welch
Principal, Rincon High School