Marana district lifts mask mandate, TUSD keeps it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Southern Arizona school district is lifting its mask mandate while another is holding its own mandate in place.
Marana Unified School District has made masks optional starting Wednesday, lifting a mask mandate it instituted in an Aug. 20 Marana Unified School District Governing Board motion.
A district spokeswoman released this statement:
Following an approved motion by the Marana Unified School District Governing Board on August 20, which required masks while indoors at any MUSD site through September 28, 2021, we are transitioning to masks being optional effective September 29, 2021. Unless there is new action taken by the Governing Board at an upcoming meeting, masks will not be required beginning tomorrow (9/29). The administration is strongly recommending that all teachers, students and visitors on campus continue to wear a mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status until Pima County moves out of a high transmission status.
Following a Monday ruling in which a judge ruled Gov. Doug Ducey's mask mandate ban unconstitutional, schools are allowed by state law to continue enforcing a mask mandate.
Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo decided to do just that, sending this letter to TUSD families and staff:
I hope you are well. Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper found the ban on mask mandates in K-12 schools contained in HB2898 to be a violation of Arizona’s constitution. This means that section of the law is void, and school districts may continue to require masks in schools and at school events.
The court’s ruling not only celebrates the rule of Arizona constitutional law, but it also validates the action taken by our Governing Board on
September 23rd to continue a mandatory mask policy in the Tucson Unified School District as fully lawful action taken in the spirit of public health and as a measure necessary to protect the students, staff, and community we serve.
Thus, Tucson Unified School District will continue to require masks by all adults and children when at TUSD Schools or facilities as recommended by public health officials.
Stay safe and healthy.