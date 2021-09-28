Marana district lifts mask mandate, TUSD keeps it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Southern Arizona school district is lifting its mask mandate while another is holding its own mandate in place.

Marana Unified School District has made masks optional starting Wednesday, lifting a mask mandate it instituted in an Aug. 20 Marana Unified School District Governing Board motion.

A district spokeswoman released this statement:

Following an approved motion by the Marana Unified School District Governing Board on August 20, which required masks while indoors at any MUSD site through September 28, 2021, we are transitioning to masks being optional effective September 29, 2021. Unless there is new action taken by the Governing Board at an upcoming meeting, masks will not be required beginning tomorrow (9/29). The administration is strongly recommending that all teachers, students and visitors on campus continue to wear a mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status until Pima County moves out of a high transmission status.

Following a Monday ruling in which a judge ruled Gov. Doug Ducey's mask mandate ban unconstitutional, schools are allowed by state law to continue enforcing a mask mandate.

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo decided to do just that, sending this letter to TUSD families and staff: