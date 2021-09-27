Watch
Judge blocks Arizona laws halting school, city mask mandates

Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 2:34 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:34:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has struck down provisions Republican lawmakers tucked into the Arizona budget that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements.

The ruling Monday could clear the way for cities and counties to enact mask requirements. The judge also said an entire budget measure that served as a catch-all for a wish list of conservative policy items was unconstitutional.

The judge ruled in favor of a coalition of educators and allies who sued over Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students, and communities from establishing vaccine passports.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

