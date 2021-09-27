Judge blocks Arizona laws halting school, city mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has struck down provisions Republican lawmakers tucked into the Arizona budget that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements.
The ruling Monday could clear the way for cities and counties to enact mask requirements. The judge also said an entire budget measure that served as a catch-all for a wish list of conservative policy items was unconstitutional.
The judge ruled in favor of a coalition of educators and allies who sued over Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students, and communities from establishing vaccine passports.
