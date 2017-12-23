PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested on weapons and theft charges, the department announced Friday morning.

The trooper has been identified as 45-year-old John Petculescu. He has been with DPS for 18 years and has worked in the firearms training unit for eight years.

Court paperwork indicated DPS detectives responded to the Petculescu's house in New River on December 19th and 20th after Petculescu’s wife suspected her husband had misappropriated DPS ammunition and firearms.

Petculescu’s wife reportedly provided consent to search her residence and all of their belongings.

When reached by phone, Petculescu's wife declined comment. It remains unclear what prompted her to reach out to authorities; however, court records show Petculescu had filed for divorce back in September.

When reached by phone on Friday, Petculescu's attorney in his divorce case also declined comment.

According to court paperwork, detectives found multiple rounds of ammunition of multiple calibers at the Petculecu's household. ATF agents found flash-bang grenades and confirmed they contained explosive powder.

Authorities also reportedly found two boxes which had labels indicating they belonged to DPS for training.

Court paperwork indicates the grenades were never cataloged or inventoried by DPS, as required by law.

Following an investigation into the allegations, Petculescu was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on eight counts of theft and eight counts of misconduct involving weapons.

DPS said Petculescu has also been administratively suspended.

DPS is not commenting on the incident, pending an ongoing investigation. ABC15 has requested an interview with Col. Frank Milstead, but it was declined.

