Arizona Supreme Court, buildings evacuated as DPS investigates 'suspicious package'

Staff letter reports suspicious package tested positive for homemade exposives
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a "suspicious package" near the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the investigation near the Arizona State Capitol, in the area of 15th Avenue and Washington Street.

Phoenix Police Department says it is assisting with traffic control in the area.

The Arizona Supreme Court was one of multiple buildings evacuated near the Arizona State Capitol. Officials have not shared any information on evacuations.

A letter sent to court staff obtained by ABC15 states, "a suspicious package was received by our mailroom and has tested positive for homemade explosives."

All staff were advised to head home and work remotely while a sweep of the buildings is conducted by law enforcement.

Earlier in the morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was investigating a bomb threat in the Queen Creek area that turned out to be a hoax.

There is no information to suggest that these incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

