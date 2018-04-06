PD: Tempe infant eats mac and cheese made with THC butter

TEMPE, AZ - A Tempe woman was arrested after her infant daughter ate mac and cheese with THC butter in it.

Tempe police report that early Thursday morning, after receiving a report from the Arizona Department of Child Safety, they arrested 25-year-old Alaina Marie Limpert at her home near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.

Police say on Tuesday, Limpert's 1-year-old daughter ate mac and cheese made with butter containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the chemical in cannabis that gets you high.

A witness reportedly told investigators that Limpert "laughed about the side effects the child experienced."

Limpert later put the child in the cold water of the backyard pool to "shock" her, court documents said.

Hospital officials later confirmed that they found THC in the infant's system.

Inside the home, police report they found two marijuana grow tents, psilocybin mushrooms and many containers of hash oil with business cards attached to them.

Limpert was arrested on one count of child abuse.